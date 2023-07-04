Jacqueline Larue McCoy-Renfro, beloved by all as “Jackie,” was born on October 10, 1947, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Larue White and Carl McCoy. She peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 22, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Jackie grew up as the youngest of three children, and her classy and elegant nature shone through in all aspects of her life. She had a deep appreciation for beauty, especially in the form of flowers, which she adored for their grace and fragrance.

She was raised with a deep love and knowledge of God and later rededicated her life to Christ on October 14, 2018.

After graduating from high school, Jacqueline attended Ranger College in Ranger, Texas, where she was recognized as a Basketball Sweetheart. She went on to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Woman’s University, fueled by her lifelong passion for education. For 40 years, she dedicated herself to nurturing and educating children within the Dallas Independent School District.

On her birthday, October 10, 1983, Jacqueline married the love of her life, Hillmon Renfro, in a celebration of love and unity. Together, they welcomed their son, McCoy Renfro, bringing immeasurable joy to their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adored her granddaughter Mariah Renfro, who continued to brighten her days. Alongside her family, Jackie had a special place in her heart for her faithful companion, her dog Roy Jones, who was always by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hillmon, parents Carl and Larue McCoy, as well as her siblings Charlotte Watson of Los Angeles, CA, and John McCoy of Fort Worth, Texas. Jacqueline is survived by her son, McCoy and granddaughter, Mariah Renfro; stepson, Hillmon Johnson; stepdaughters, Ethel Nell, Linda Fantroy, Sheila Renfro Jackson and Sharon Renfro Hayes; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.