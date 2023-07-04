Superb Woman: Christen O’Neal

Christen O’Neal is the lead consultant at Strategique: Unique Strategies/Unique Solutions. Previously she worked as the HR Development Specialist at the Potter’s House of North Dallas. She has also enjoyed stints as HR Coordinator at Baylor University Medical Center; HR Coordinator at Baylor Health Care System; Benefits Analyst at CompuCom and Org. Development Coordinator at On-Target Supplies & Logistics. Brilliant, talented and a born leaders, she is a graduate of David W. Carter High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Science Degree in Organizations and Strategy at the University of Texas at Dallas.