Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Christen O’Neal

Published

Christen O'Neal

Christen O’Neal is the lead consultant at Strategique: Unique Strategies/Unique Solutions. Previously she worked as the HR Development Specialist at the Potter’s House of North Dallas. She has also enjoyed stints as HR Coordinator at Baylor University Medical Center; HR Coordinator at Baylor Health Care System; Benefits Analyst at CompuCom and Org. Development Coordinator at On-Target Supplies & Logistics. Brilliant, talented and a born leaders, she is a graduate of David W. Carter High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Science Degree in Organizations and Strategy at the University of Texas at Dallas.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Maretta Lavallais Collins Maretta Lavallais Collins

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Maretta Lavallais Collins

Maretta Lavallais Collins is Executive Director at Women of Purpose Foundation. She has Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Paul Quinn College and...

4 hours ago
Lachon Jacobs Lachon Jacobs

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lachon Jacobs

Lachon Jacobs has taught in Dallas Independent School District for almost 20 years. Hailing from Slidell, LA, she received her BS degree Family and...

2 days ago
Ruth Allen Ollison Ruth Allen Ollison

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ruth Allen Ollison

A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Ruth Allen Allison studied at the University of North Texas. She was the first African American female...

3 days ago
Sonceria Sonny Messiah-Jiles Sonceria Sonny Messiah-Jiles

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles

Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles hails from McNair, Texas and she is the chief executive officer of the Houston Defender Network. She purchased the Houston Defender...

4 days ago
Advertisement