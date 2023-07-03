Connect with us

HBCU baseball players make Team USA national collegiate roster

Published

BY HBCU SPORTS

Photo: Alabama State Athletics

North Carolina A&T right-handed pitcher Xavier Meachem and three other HBCU players will represent America this summer. In what could be a summer to remember, he and two other Black college baseball players were named to the USA Baseball collegiate team.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Meachem. “It’s very exciting to play for your country. It’s very exciting to represent African-American baseball players and HBCU players. It’s an all-around great opportunity.”

USA Baseball announced the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas.

The final squad was named after the completion of the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a four-game intrasquad series played at the National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

Meachem is one of three players from an HBCU on the team, including Southern’s Nicholas Wilson and Alabama State pitcher Omar Melendez.

Photo: North Carolina A&T Athletics

The USA and Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series will Start Friday and end on July 4, with games at the National Training Complex, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville.

Courtesy: North Carolina A&T.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Texas Metro News

Advertisement