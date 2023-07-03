Connect with us

News

Defender/FOX 26 – Impact of Affirmative Action

Published

By Laura Onyeneho

The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News
The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5pm newscast with Caroline Collins and Laura Onyeneho. / Credit: Defender/Fox26 – via Screenshot

The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5pm newscast. Twice a week, we’ll be highlighting the original, insightful stories our team writes on a variety of topics that highlight Houston’s growing Black community, including health, education, lifestyle, business and racial disparity issues, as well as profiles of prominent citizens.

This week, we discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions in the Black community.

The ruling declared race cannot be a factor and forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Texas Metro News

DC Young Fly DC Young Fly

Lifestyle

DC YOUNG FLY DISCUSSES LIFE LESSONS & LOSS

By Mary Spiller DC Young Fly opened up about how he’s been holding up following the death of his partner, Jacky Oh’s, death following a...

56 mins ago
Rev. Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper Rev. Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper

News

Affirmative action, student loans and transparency in government: a note from the desk of AFRO Publisher Dr. Frances “Toni” Draper

By Frances Toni Draper AFRO Publisher On SCOTUS Affirmative Action Ruling: “The Supreme Court majority’s ruling is a shameful step backwards for equality, education, and the...

22 hours ago
supreme court affirmative action supreme court affirmative action

News

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action

By Stacy M. Brown The Supreme Court began a highly anticipated final day of the term by striking down affirmative action. The conservative-led justices...

3 days ago
Dr. Derrick Brooms Dr. Derrick Brooms

News

Morehouse College taps the University of Tennessee’s Derrick Brooms to lead its Black men’s research institute as executive director

By BlackPR.com (Black PR Wire)━Morehouse College has appointed Dr. Derrick Brooms as the new executive director of its Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) beginning August...

June 27, 2023
