Defender/FOX 26 – Impact of Affirmative Action

By Laura Onyeneho

The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5pm newscast with Caroline Collins and Laura Onyeneho. / Credit: Defender/Fox26 – via Screenshot

The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5pm newscast. Twice a week, we’ll be highlighting the original, insightful stories our team writes on a variety of topics that highlight Houston’s growing Black community, including health, education, lifestyle, business and racial disparity issues, as well as profiles of prominent citizens.

This week, we discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions in the Black community.

The ruling declared race cannot be a factor and forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

