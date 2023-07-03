Connect with us

Black Business: D Hair Boutique

D Hair Boutique

D Hair Boutique has been a leader in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. Providing their clients with the best quality hair that lasts. Shop the #1 Source for Authentic Hair. They have locations in Dallas, Arlington, and Houston. You can design your own wig it will be customized just the way you want it. You can become a Doll by joining the D HAIR DOLLS and be the first to know about our sales, happy hours, restocks, and more sign up on the website. Follow @DhairBoutique on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

https://dhair-boutique.com/

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

