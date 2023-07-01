LaTonja Reed

La Tonja Reed

LaTonja Louise Reed was born to Clarence Eugene Reed Sr. and Jimmie Louise Reed on September 07, 1965 in Italy, Texas. She attended and graduated form Franklin D. Roosevelt High School class of 1983, where she served on the mighty Mustang Prancers Drill Team.

She enjoyed cooking, gifting and swing and line dancing. She had a passion for weddings. She was a phenomenal woman with tremendous love and compassion for her grandkids, parents, family and friends. She was a ride or die who will truly be missed. She loved and respected her best friend Peggy Edwards. She would show up at your event on time and color coordinated.

She worked and served as a Administrative Assistant mail personal and receptionist, Pitney Bowes and Liberty Mutual for many years.

LaTonja was preceded in death by her uncle Willie Earl Reed, nephew LaCourtney Deshod Reed, grandmothers: Jimmie L. Williams and Edna Miller, cousins: Willie Earl Reed, Jr. and Darrin Collins.

Those who will forever cherish her beloved and precious memories are her children: Demarcus Reed, Derek Reed both of Dallas, TX; her pride and joy: Aalaysia Reed, Marquis Reed and Derek Reed Jr.; her parents: Clarence Reed Sr. and Jimmie Reed; beloved sisters: Shalla, Rhonda, Eugenia and Bianca Foster; brothers: Clarence Reed Jr. (Sharon), Reginaiyah Hodge and LaTrovia Reed; nieces: Alice and Kamesha Jones; best friend Peggy Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.

