Music is What’s Up

Songs: You’ve heard them blaring on radio stations and through every person’s headphones sitting next to you; and for a good reason.
Here are the top 10 popular songs, according to Trendsetter:
Sruja’s Recs: Finding the right song for the perfect moment takes the dedication of scrolling and stealing your friend’s phone, to find out what they’ve been listening to, and finally create the ideal playlist… but I made it easy for you. Here’s my summer loop playlist so you don’t have to!
- Spring- Ayree the Gem
- I’m a lady- Santigold, Trouble Andrew
- Memory Box- Peter Cat Recording CO.
- The Tide is High- Blondie
- Regret Me- Daisy Jones & The Six Soundtrack
- Our Day Will Come – Amy Winehouse
- Smooth Operator- Sade
- Summer Nights- Lonnie Liston Smith, The Cosmic Echos
- River of Doubt- John Andrews & the Yawns
- Tonight, Tonight- Celeste