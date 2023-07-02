Music is What’s Up

Connect with us

Songs: You’ve heard them blaring on radio stations and through every person’s headphones sitting next to you; and for a good reason.

Here are the top 10 popular songs, according to Trendsetter:

Dance the Night Away
Dance the Night Away- Dua Lipa
Karma
Karma- Taylor Swift
Kill Bill-
Kill Bill- SZA
As it Was
As it Was- Harry Styles
Die for You
Die for You- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Moonlight
Moonlight- Kali Uchis
Flowers
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Calm Down
Calm Down- Rema, Selena Gomez
Boy'sBoy’s a Liar
Boy’s a Liar- Pink Panthress & Ice Spice
Calling
Calling-(Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse)Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee

Sruja’s Recs: Finding the right song for the perfect moment takes the dedication of scrolling and stealing your friend’s phone, to find out what they’ve been listening to, and finally create the ideal playlist… but I made it easy for you. Here’s my summer loop playlist so you don’t have to!

  1. Spring- Ayree the Gem
  2. I’m a lady- Santigold, Trouble Andrew
  3. Memory Box- Peter Cat Recording CO.
  4. The Tide is High- Blondie
  5. Regret Me- Daisy Jones & The Six Soundtrack
  6. Our Day Will Come – Amy Winehouse
  7. Smooth Operator- Sade
  8. Summer Nights- Lonnie Liston Smith, The Cosmic Echos
  9. River of Doubt- John Andrews & the Yawns
  10. Tonight, Tonight- Celeste

