Music is What’s Up

Songs: You’ve heard them blaring on radio stations and through every person’s headphones sitting next to you; and for a good reason.

Here are the top 10 popular songs, according to Trendsetter:

Dance the Night Away- Dua Lipa Karma- Taylor Swift Kill Bill- SZA As it Was- Harry Styles Die for You- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Moonlight- Kali Uchis Flowers- Miley Cyrus Calm Down- Rema, Selena Gomez Boy’s a Liar- Pink Panthress & Ice Spice Calling-(Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse)Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee

Sruja’s Recs: Finding the right song for the perfect moment takes the dedication of scrolling and stealing your friend’s phone, to find out what they’ve been listening to, and finally create the ideal playlist… but I made it easy for you. Here’s my summer loop playlist so you don’t have to!

Spring- Ayree the Gem I’m a lady- Santigold, Trouble Andrew Memory Box- Peter Cat Recording CO. The Tide is High- Blondie Regret Me- Daisy Jones & The Six Soundtrack Our Day Will Come – Amy Winehouse Smooth Operator- Sade Summer Nights- Lonnie Liston Smith, The Cosmic Echos River of Doubt- John Andrews & the Yawns Tonight, Tonight- Celeste

