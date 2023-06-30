Berdia Davis

Berdia Dell Davis was born in Marlin, TX on October 23, 1939, to Elbert and Pearlene Anderson. She was one of 12 children and graduated from Pelham HS in Frost, TX. She loved to play and watch basketball in her early years and her love for sports didn’t end there. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks (when they were winning).

Having dedicated her life to Christ early, she attended Memorial Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Britt and later attended Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor. TL McNealy, where she served as the President of the Usher Board and a member of the Mission Board.

She worked as a Licensed Stylist for 50 years where she was adored and loved by all her clientele. Making others feel good was a skill she possessed and did very well with all she came in contact with. She was what we call a light in a sea of darkness and she made sure to shine in any room she entered.

She is preceded in death by her father Elbert Anderson Sr., mother, Pearlene Anderson, sister, Joyce Bartee; brothers Kenneth Earl Anderson; Leonard Anderson; and son-in-law, Leon Johnson.

Berdia leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Darlene Johnson; two granddaughters: Quanicka Lofton and Shannon Johnson; one great grandson, Theodist Jr.; longtime companion, William “Bill” Brooks; five sisters: Mamie Anderson, Jearlene Bruton (Raymond), Earlene Garrett (Steve) Gwendolyn Bush, Elbert Anderson Jr. and Pinkie Bowens plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

