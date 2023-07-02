Black Business: MA Jic Beauty Co.

Myriah Sanders is a licensed esthetician, and the founder of MA Jic Beauty Co. Myriah specializes in full body waxing & holistic corrective facial treatments. She has a passion for helping people feel and look their best. Myriah says, Confidence is key in this world, and her goal is to instill the type of confidence in her clients that helps them take on the world. Myriah uses the finest products & techniques, your service is done with high standards. Make MA Jic with Myriah. You’ll find MA Jic Beauty Co. at 4040 N MacArthur Blvd, Suite #100 and #116 Irving, email: majicbeautyco@gmail.com or call (469) 607-5856. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @majicbeautyco Visit the Website: https://www.majicbeautyco.com/
