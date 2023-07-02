Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ruth Allen Ollison

Published

Ruth Allen Ollison
Ruth Allen Ollison

A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Ruth Allen Allison studied at the University of North Texas.

She was the first African American female news director in a top 10 market for her work at KDAF and spent over 20 years in broadcast journalism in various positions. A long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Dr. Ruth studied Spirituality and Transforming Community at Wesley Theological Seminary and pastor of Beulah Land Church in Houston.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Sonceria Sonny Messiah-Jiles Sonceria Sonny Messiah-Jiles

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles

Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles hails from McNair, Texas and she is the chief executive officer of the Houston Defender Network. She purchased the Houston Defender...

2 days ago
Bionca Sanders Bionca Sanders

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bionca Sanders

Bionca Sanders hails from Trinity, TX and she is a brand strategist, event curator, CMO, and the owner of Professionally, You. She studied Public...

3 days ago
Vernita Wilson Vernita Wilson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Vernita Wilson

Vernita Wilson hails from Wichita, KS. She attended Lake Highlands High School and Wichita High School East before attending Wichita State University and studying...

4 days ago
Cheryl McCallister Cheryl McCallister

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cheryl McCallister

Cheryl McCallister attended Lincoln High School and Ann Arbor Huron High School. She studied at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of...

5 days ago
Advertisement