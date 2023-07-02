Superb Woman: Ruth Allen Ollison

Ruth Allen Ollison

A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Ruth Allen Allison studied at the University of North Texas.

She was the first African American female news director in a top 10 market for her work at KDAF and spent over 20 years in broadcast journalism in various positions. A long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Dr. Ruth studied Spirituality and Transforming Community at Wesley Theological Seminary and pastor of Beulah Land Church in Houston.