Rep. Jasmine Crockett Visits HIV Testing Sites, Taiwan Trade Center Opening

Published

Texas Metro News — As the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for July 4th recess, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) returned to Dallas to meet with constituents across the 30th Congressional District of Texas. Here Rep. Crockett appears at Afiya Center’s 10th Annual Community HIV Testing Event at Glendale Park.

On Monday she will tour the Prism Health North Texas Clinic at 4822 Spring Ave and attend the opening ceremony for the Taiwan Trade Center at the Westin Galleria Dallas San Antonio Room, 13340 Dallas Pkwy.

