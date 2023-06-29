Larry Beamon

Larry LaVern Beamon was born to Hershel L. Cooper and Katie M. Beamon-Cooper on July 24, 1954 in Kanawha, Texas. He is the second child out of seven children.

Larry was educated at Red River – Detroit Public School System. Larry gave his life to Christ at an early age. He met and married the late Lena Turner-Beamon.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one brother Jimmie Cooper.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories (2) sons: La’Von Beamon of Paris, TX and Hector Jeffers of Hugo, OK; (1) daughter; (5) bonus children: Edward Turner and Albert Baker of Paris, TX, Jerry Turner, Sharon Turner both of Wichita Falls, Texas, Alicia Clark of Arlington, TX ; (4)brothers: Steve Beamon and Stanley Cooper of Paris, TX, Harold Cooper (Kimberly) and Terry Cooper of Dallas, TX; (1) sister Judy Cooper of Desoto, TX; (10) grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

