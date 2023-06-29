Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Larry Beamon

July 24, 1954 – June 1, 2023

Published

Larry Beamon
Larry Beamon

Larry LaVern Beamon was born to Hershel L. Cooper and Katie M. Beamon-Cooper on July 24, 1954 in Kanawha, Texas. He is the second child out of seven children.

Larry was educated at Red River – Detroit Public School System. Larry gave his life to Christ at an early age. He met and married the late Lena Turner-Beamon.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one brother Jimmie Cooper.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories (2) sons: La’Von Beamon of Paris, TX and Hector Jeffers of Hugo, OK; (1) daughter; (5) bonus children: Edward Turner and Albert Baker of Paris, TX, Jerry Turner, Sharon Turner both of Wichita Falls, Texas,  Alicia Clark of Arlington, TX ; (4)brothers: Steve Beamon and Stanley Cooper of Paris, TX, Harold  Cooper (Kimberly) and Terry Cooper of Dallas, TX; (1) sister Judy Cooper of Desoto, TX; (10) grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. 

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Elizabeth Ware Elizabeth Ware

Obits

Elizabeth Ware

NOVEMBER 9, 1964 – JUNE 21, 2023

3 days ago
D’André Earl Bryant D’André Earl Bryant

Obits

D’André Earl Bryant

August 18, 1998-June 4, 2023

4 days ago
Cynthia Ann Washington Cynthia Ann Washington

Obits

Cynthia Ann Washington (April 7, 1962-June 11, 2023)

Cynthia Ann Washington was born on April 7, 1962. She was conceived by Lester and Lucille Washington. She leaves behind lifelong partner, Keith Dodd....

5 days ago
Annie Demmings Annie Demmings

Obits

Annie Demmings

June 21, 1945-June 7, 2023

5 days ago
Advertisement