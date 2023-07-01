Black Business: Manifest Your Purpose, LLC

Saria Hawkins

Manifest Your Purpose, LLC was created by Saria Hawkins-Banda. Being inspired by her start to Manifest Your Purpose and how she’s healing her inner child by creating luxury stationery and office accessories that celebrate the beauty and multidimensionality of Black women. By allowing them to see themselves in the products they use every day. She wants Black female corporate professionals and entrepreneurs everywhere to see themselves in each product and service they offer. Her prayer is that her products inspire you to show up as your best self every day. Visit the website to find inspiration for your purpose. Follow them on Instagram @_manifestyourpurpose.

https://manifestyourpurpose.co/