Elizabeth Ware

Elizabeth Ware, age 58, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

BORN: Elizabeth Jeanette Powell on November 9, 1964

Parents: Mary Jane Jenkins (Andrew) and James Walker (deceased). Billy Joe Brownlee (deceased and Jewell Brownlee.

Education: Green B. Trimble Technical High School Class of 1983.

Preceded in Death: Cleo Williams, Father, James Walker, Bonus Father Billy Joe Brownlee, Mother and Father-in-love Claude and Dorothy Walker, Cousin Willie Asford.

Her pride and Joy: Her beautiful daughter Erika Ware and handsome and extra talented son Lee E. Ware II, affectionately known as Lee Lee, her amazing bonus daughter La Tisha Ware, and handsome and talented bonus son Guei Ware. The apples of her eye, grandchildren Michael Coleman, Ta’Liyah Ford and Carter Ford.

Employment Texas Health Resources, where she worked for many years.

Survivors: Partner in Life, Lee Ware, Children: Erika, Lee,II, La Tisha and Guei Ware, grandchildren: Michael Coleman, Ta’Liyah Ford and Carter Ford. Mother: Mary Jane Jenkins (Andrew) and Jewell Brownlee, Siblings: Billy Joe Brownlee Jr., Willie Brownlee (Alaine), Crystal Cobb (Ryon), Delecia Jenkins, LeAndrew Jenkins, Christopher Brownlee, Sisters in love” Florestine Jones (Mack), Mary Span (Don), Justine Smith (Don), Glenda Bruton, Shirley Ware, Tawanna Young, Sherry Turpin (Michael), Marlon Ware and a host of relatives and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gwspencerdirs.net for the Ware family.

