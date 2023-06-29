Connect with us

The way-too-early Ultimate Division I HBCU Sports Preseason Football Poll

Published

Photo: MEAC

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

We are 60 days away from the start of the 2023 HBCU football season.

The season kicks off with a rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl when Jackson State and South Carolina State clash in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

While Jackson State will be beginning a new era under first-year head coach TC Taylor in a quest for a third straight SWAC title, North Carolina Central will look to build on an HBCU national championship season.

As the countdown to the start of the season wages on, here is the Ultimate Division I HBCU Sports Preseason Football Poll.

RankTeamPrevious Rank2022 record
1North Carolina Central110-2
2Jackson State212-1
3Florida A&M39-2
4Southern57-5
5North Carolina A&T47-4
6Prairie View A&M76-5
7Howard65-6
8Alabama State96-5
9Texas Southern85-6
10Alcorn State105-6

