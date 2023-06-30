Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bionca Sanders

Published

Bionca Sanders
Bionca Sanders

Bionca Sanders hails from Trinity, TX and she is a brand strategist, event curator, CMO, and the owner of Professionally, You. She studied Public Relations and Communication at the University of North Texas and began her career in technology at IBM. Bionca lists as her most notable accomplishments: co-founding the D.R.E.A.M Conference, a 4-day series of events whose mission is to educate a community of dreamers through workshops and panel discussions; joining the Board of Directors for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce; and becoming head of Marketing for a multi-million dollar Tech company, Goodieboxx. Bionca is ambitious and focused. She believes in lifting as she climbs; thus she is a mentor to others.

