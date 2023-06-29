Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

“OVER MY DEAD BODY”

Haynes, others protest bringing warehouse to Southern Dallas County

Published

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III
Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III at Dallas City Hall

At Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, before Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas City Council, Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church along with members of his congregation and concerned citizens stood in solidarity protesting against placing an “unsafe and inequitable” warehouse on acres of land next to the church in southern Dallas County.

Some of their concerns include environmental issues, especially when you consider that the highest rate of student absenteeism is due to asthma conditions that are higher in areas where there are industrial facilities.

“This is a travesty in the lives of our children,” said Pastor Haynes, adding that the poorer the school the worse the problem is and the only way the warehouse will be placed on the land will be “over my dead body!”

Citizens also addressed the worsening of roads because of the large trucks coming through the residential neighborhood, which includes David W. Carter High School, and the potential crime increase.

Dorothy Patterson

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Mayor Eric Johnson Mayor Eric Johnson

News

Mayor Johnson, Dallas ISD, and Junior League of Dallas announce details of 27th Annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair

DALLAS — Mayor Eric L. Johnson, Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, and Junior League of Dallas President Christina...

4 days ago

Editorial

OUR VOICES: Message from the Dallas Mayor

By Mayor Eric Johnson “This is absolutely the perfect place.” That is how one prominent Dallas developer described this city in a recent interview. Ms....

May 19, 2023
Mayor Eric Johnson Mayor Eric Johnson

Editorial

Message from the Dallas Mayor

As you know, Dallas is the only major city in America to record two consecutive years of violent crime reduction in every major category....

April 3, 2023
Johnson Johnson

News

Message from the Dallas Mayor

The good times are rolling in Dallas. This is a safe, strong, and vibrant city that has had a great year. As you know,...

March 16, 2023
Advertisement