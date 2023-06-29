Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III at Dallas City Hall

At Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, before Mayor Eric Johnson and the Dallas City Council, Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church along with members of his congregation and concerned citizens stood in solidarity protesting against placing an “unsafe and inequitable” warehouse on acres of land next to the church in southern Dallas County.

Some of their concerns include environmental issues, especially when you consider that the highest rate of student absenteeism is due to asthma conditions that are higher in areas where there are industrial facilities.

“This is a travesty in the lives of our children,” said Pastor Haynes, adding that the poorer the school the worse the problem is and the only way the warehouse will be placed on the land will be “over my dead body!”

Citizens also addressed the worsening of roads because of the large trucks coming through the residential neighborhood, which includes David W. Carter High School, and the potential crime increase.

Dorothy Patterson

