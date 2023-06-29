Black Business: TasteMikes LLC

TasteMikes was started in the spring of 2022 by Mike Noel. After facing some health challenges Mike took his eyes off of the disappointment and with his passion for cooking he decided to take a leap of Faith and do what he loved to do. He started a business cooking his special dinner cupcakes. TasteMikes has a great menu to choose from and orders can be made online. Check out the website for pickup and delivery orders, dates, and hours.

Catering is also available. https://tastemikes.wixsite.com/tastemikes or call 817-856-9711.