Two HBCU players sign as XFL undrafted agents

After the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft, two HBCU players have signed as undrafted free agents. Justin Ragin, a defensive lineman from Jackson State, and Kemari Averett, an impressive tight end from Bethune-Cookman, join the St. Louis Battlehawks.

JUSTIN RAGIN: JACKSON STATE

Ragin’s college career at Jackson State proved his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. In his first season in 2019, the defensive lineman played in nine games. Ragin recorded nine solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

In the fall of 2021, Ragin caught action in six games, recording 15 tackles, 11 of which were solo tackles. His performance included an impressive 5.0 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

One of his standout games came against Mississippi Valley St. where he contributed four tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. During the SWAC Championship game against Prairie View A&M, Ragin he made three tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Ragin’s achievements in the 2022 season earned him to be one of eight players named second-team All-SWAC.

KEMARI AVERETT: BETHUNE-COOKMAN

Averett brings his talents as a tight end to the XFL. Prior to his time at Bethune-Cookman, Averett spent two seasons at Louisville, where he made an impact catching 15 passes for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns. During his high school days at Grady High in Atlanta, Ga. offense playmaker demonstrated skills as a wide receiver, tight end, and even a defensive end. His achievements did not go unnoticed, as he was ranked as the No. 26 tight end and the No. 63 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.com.

Kemari Averett proved to be a heavy asset to Bethune-Cookman; consistently leading the team in receiving during his two seasons with the program. Averett accumulated 91 receptions for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Averett’s impact on the Wildcats’ offense was both consistent and reliable making him the go-to receiver for the team.

Averett received well-deserved recognition for his achievements. In both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he earned a spot on the All-SWAC First Team.

Both Ragin and Averett have displayed their talents and potential throughout their college careers, earning them the opportunity to showcase their skills in the XFL.

