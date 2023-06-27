Connect with us

D’André Earl Bryant

August 18, 1998-June 4, 2023

D’Andre Earl Bryant was born on August 18th, 1998 to Donta Cortez Bryant, Sr. and Tabitha Nicole Wells-Martin. He was raised in Dallas, Texas where attended public school in the Dallas Independent School District. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at an early age while attending church with his great grandmother, Ida B. Jackson, under the influence of Full Gospel Holy Temple. 

“Man-Man”, whom we all affectionally called him, loved to have a good time with this family and friends. He was always the life of the party and the jokester. This we will truly miss but never forget. 

He is preceded in death by his uncle, David Earl Wells, and his loving great grandmother, Ms. Ida B. Jackson. 

“Man-Man”, leaves to cherish his precious memories; his children, D’Andre Earl Bryant, Jr. and Harmony Nicole Bryant. His beloved mother, Tabitha Nicole Wells-Martin. His loving father and bonus mom, Donta Cortez and Roshunda Bryant, Sr. His bonus dad, Rickey Whitehead. His siblings Patrice Bouie, Donta C. Bryant, Jr., Denoryce Bryant and Rickell Wells-Whitehead. His grandmother’s; Gale Bryant, Alrita Fobbs, and Peggy Calhoun. His grandfathers; Rev. Calvin Calhoun and Rickey N. Martin. His great grandmother, Bethena “Mama Sue” Bryant and a hose of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.  

