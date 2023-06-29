Superb Woman: Vernita Wilson

Vernita Wilson

Vernita Wilson hails from Wichita, KS. She attended Lake Highlands High School and Wichita High School East before attending Wichita State University and studying Music Education. Currently the office manager at JBJ Management LLC, Vernita is also a first lady! A wife and mother, she is always, graceful, proficient and professional and she is a joy to work with. Spiritually grounded, Vernita leads by example and has the confidence and support of her team because she is a team player.