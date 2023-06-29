Superb Woman: Vernita Wilson

Vernita Wilson hails from Wichita, KS. She attended Lake Highlands High School and Wichita High School East before attending Wichita State University and studying Music Education. Currently the office manager at JBJ Management LLC, Vernita is also a first lady! A wife and mother, she is always, graceful, proficient and professional and she is a joy to work with. Spiritually grounded, Vernita leads by example and has the confidence and support of her team because she is a team player.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Bionca Sanders hails from Trinity, TX and she is a brand strategist, event curator, CMO, and the owner of Professionally, You. She studied Public...
Superb Woman
Cheryl McCallister attended Lincoln High School and Ann Arbor Huron High School. She studied at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of...
Superb Woman
Vickie Frazier-Williams was a long-time award winning journalist, spending almost 20 years as a reporter, producer and anchor at WPLG-TV in Miami before becoming...
Superb Woman
Mythe Kirven is a graduate of Skyline High School. She attended Texas Tech University where received a Bachelor of Science Degree and then she...