Crockett Introduces Resolution Honoring Texas LGBTQI+ Community

On the 27th day of Pride Month, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett from Texas introduced a resolution to honor the LGBTQI+ community’s struggle, sacrifice, contributions, and efforts towards equality. The resolution garnered support from some of the fellow Democratic Texas Representatives – Allred, Casar, Castro, Doggett, Escobar, Fletcher, Green, and Jackson-Lee. Crockett highlighted that Texas is home to the second-largest population of 1.8 million LGBTQI+ members in the country, along with some of the first and finest LGBTQI+ advocacy organizations and Pride celebrations.

While Texans have made progress, the anti-LGBTQI+ bigotry remains through discriminatory and draconian laws aimed at suppressing the rights of the LGBTQI+ community. Nevertheless, Texans are up to the fight, as they fought all the way to the Supreme Court against ‘anti-sodomy laws’ and won. Crockett’s goal is to keep fighting against current-day anti-drag and anti-trans legislation until every LGBTQI+ Texan can live and love freely.

THe full text of the resolution can be viewed here.