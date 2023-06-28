Black Business: Just Good Cajun

Gerrand Lockhart

Just Good Cajun, owned by Gerrand Lockhart , is a unique style of Cajun cooking from the Soul. Gerrand grew up helping his mom prepare holiday dinners alongside his sisters. Gerrand has a menu of tasteful Cajun dishes that is available for online ordering and delivery. Just Good Cajun is available for private events, weddings, business lunches, dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. You can also stop by and get the famous Gumbo. They help you with your next event. .

https://www.justgoodcajun.com/ 921 W. Commerce St. Dallas, 469-933-3153