Annie Demmings

Annie Bell Fulton Demmings was born June 21,1945 to Katie Fultch Carter and Willie D. Johnson, and they both preceded her death. Annie Bell was the 2nd child of 14 children. Her two brothers and one sister preceded her in death; Brothers, Kenneth Ray Williams, Thomas Earl Carter and Sister, Gladys Geoff.

Annie Bell was a beautiful, phenomenal women. She accepted Christ in her life. She was extremely hard working. She worked at Dallas independent School District in the cafeteria for over 30 years and retired from there. A caring, strong, loving grandmother. Great sense of humor, loved to dance. She was a loving mother, the best grandmother, and the best great grandmother to everyone. You could always count on her for everything. She was a true blessing, she loved getting the family together for holidays and cooking Sunday dinners. She has left an unforgettable mark on a lot of peopled lives. The impact that she made will forever stick with her family.

Annie Bell leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Earnest Edwards of over 62 years; her two daughters, Bernice Johnson and Mearilyn Demmings; three grandchildren, Yolanda Demmings, Willie Demmings, and Jermaine Johnson; her three brothers Cecil, Jimmy and David Carter. and seven sisters Pearlie Richard, Willie Hayter; Lorine Robinsons, Karen Ceary, Eva Wells, Dorine Brown, and Debra Carter; and other relatives and friends.