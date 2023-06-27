AYESHA CURRY’S $20M NET-WORTH JUST SHOT UP AS SHE SECURES MAJOR DEAL WITH MAJOR WINE COMPANY

Ayesha Curry in 2019 (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

By Stacy Jackson

Ayesha Curry has shown the world repeatedly that she has what it takes to be a successful career-oriented woman, all while being a supportive wife to NBA player Stephen Curry and mother to their three children.

The Canadian-American cookbook author, television personality, restauranteur, and actress sold her wine brand, Domaine Curry, to Constellation Brands, one of the largest wine companies in the U.S. Prisoner Wine Co., owned by Constellation Brands, acquired the luxury wine. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry announced the news on her Instagram story but did not disclose the sale amount.

San Francisco Chronicle reported, “The Domaine Curry brand will now be nestled within the Prisoner Wine Co. umbrella [owned by Constellation Brands], which includes the brands the Prisoner, Saldo, Blindfold, and Unshackled.” “Going forward, Domaine Curry wines will be produced by the Prisoner’s winemaker Chrissy Wittman, served at its tasting room in St. Helena, and sold to its mailing list.”

James Suckling sums it up if you’re wondering what a glass of the Napa Valley luxury wine brand has to offer. According to The Prisoner Wine Co.’s website, Suckling gave the wine 94 points and called it “A beautiful red that offers plenty now with berries, chocolate, and hazelnut. Freshly cut flowers. Peaches and orange peel. Full to medium body with round tannins and a creamy and delicious finish. This is mostly cabernet franc with the rest in cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and petit verdot.”

The restaurateur created the wine to honor the women in her family alongside her sister-in-law Sydel Curry-Lee. In a video on The Prisoner Wine Co.’s YouTube channel, she said, “The way that Sydel and I wanted to honor the strong women in our family, we felt like that embodied a big, beautiful, bold wine.” Curry first announced the brand in 2018 in an Instagram post. Congrats to the Currys on solidifying yet another boss move.