FAMU legend Greg Coleman selected for Florida Sports Hall of Fame

By HBCU Gameday Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Hall of Fame honors continues for Florida A&M (FAMU) football alums as Greg Coleman was selected for the Class of 2023 Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

“Anytime you get recognized for an honor like this, I mean, it’s humbling,” said Coleman. “Because regardless of the body of work you put forward, whether on or off the field, you didn’t do it by yourself.



“To number one represent your community, you go all the way back to little league football, baseball, middle school, high school, you know, obviously my years at FAM, I knew what they meant to me, and in the time that I spent in the NFL was great, you know those were great memories.”

Greg Coleman, the former All-American, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1976 NFL Draft. Though being drafted by the Bengals, Coleman’s first season in the NFL came with the Cleveland Browns in 1977. Coleman would spend the next ten seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, earning the nickname “Coffin Corner” because of his ability to aim his kicks near the corner of the playing field where the end zone and out-of-bounds lines meet.

For his career, the Jacksonville, Fla. native averaged 40.6 yards per punt with a career-long of 73 yards. Coleman wrapped up his 12-year career NFL following the 1988 season, retiring as a member of the Washington Commanders. He competed in 162 games.



ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Coleman was also a member of the Minnesota Vikings 40th Anniversary Team in 2000.



Coleman and the rest of the 2023 class will be inducted on November 8 in Jacksonville, Florida.



“To be honored in your home city, to bring this ceremony to Duval, it means a lot. I mean, it means that my family, my teammates, close friends, my pastor, my church friends, they all have an opportunity to be a part of this celebration.”