Weaponization v.  Prosecution

“Failure to distinguish between governmental weaponization and prosecution marinates Ignorance and Ignites Anarchy.” ”John Johnson II 06/18/23

By John Johnson II

John Johnson

America’s government, since its founding on July 4, 1776, has accumulated a legacy of using its laws as weaponization tactics to harm, kill and enslave Indigenous and Black people. Thus, ensued the belief by this government that white people were superior and thereby had the right to eradicate Indians using cultural genocide. The Supreme Court in 1857 ruled that Black people were not citizens and slavery continued from 1619 thru 1865.

However, a more contemporary definition of the Federal government’s weaponization tactics implies the use of any unlawful means, such as surveillance, wire taping, and falsely issuing charges to deprive a person of their Constitutional rights. For example, the FBI engaged in a campaign to destroy Dr. Martin King which included wiretapping, paying informants to spy on him, and forwarding an anonymous letter suggesting he should kill himself.

A report prepared by the U.S. Congress in 1985 revealed that the FBI conducted thousands of unlawful surveillances on America citizens from 1940 to 1960. Thus, it’s no secret that the Federal government has used weaponization tactics unlawfully in the past and even now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Federal government’s/FBI illegal use of weaponization tactics against minorities and American citizens, Congress through oversight committees closely and regularly surveil their activities. Consequently, strict laws are in place to control covert activities. This accountability has resulted in increased legal use of laws to indict as well as prosecute persons charged with having committed a crime or multiple crimes.

No Nation survives without Rules of Law, and a system of justice, prosecution and punishment. A Nation with divided confidence in its Department of Justice, will struggle to prosecute a former president indicted for crimes.

Republicans should take note of a historical fact. In 1776, General George Washington set an example for the punishment: a person(s) suspected and charged with sedition should receive. Washington handpicked Thomas Hickey to join his “Life/Guard” Protection Unit. Regrettably, Hickey was involved in a plot against Washington and charged with sedition. Hickey’s hanging took place on July 26, 1776, while 20,000 onlookers gathered around.

Records show Washington later wrote that he wanted this hanging to deter others from engaging in “traitorous practices.” Not one onlooker decried Washington’s actions as unlawful. However, as president, on March 4, 1789, Washington packed the first Supreme Court with six Justices, of which four were slave owners.

Amazingly, over 231 years later, Trump as president demonstrated another prime example of weaponization of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. By packing the Court with a super majority of conservative Justices, was this not an intentional act by Trump to weaponize the Court? This act deprived women of their reproductive rights. This egregious decision was only possible due to a Court packed with ultra-conservative white justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopefully, by chronicling countless examples of what constitutes weaponization by the Federal government, readers will grasp that prosecution is entirely different. Prosecution entails initiating criminal proceedings against a person indicted for having allegedly committed a crime. Sadly, Republicans are intentionally claiming that the Department of Justice is now using weaponization tactics against former president Trump.

Former president Trump indictment is for crimes, which he’s openly admitted to having committed. Yes, it’s unprecedented to indict a former president. However, is it not unprecedented for a former president to steal documents marked “Top Secret,” and then refuse to return them after multiple request?

Is it not frightening to think that Trump as president had access to the nuclear codes and “Top Secret” documents? If you flip the script, it’s even more insane to see and hear Congressperson such as Graham, Rubio, McCarthy, and countless others attempting to trash Trump’s indictment.

These Congresspersons’ rhetoric in defense of Trump is tantamount to an insane person attempting to defend why it was reasonable for Jeffery Dahmer to drilled holes in his victims’ head to fill them with acid or that commonsense gun regulation is for third world countries.

The Republican Party and a base of millions have swallowed their integrity. And they’ve bowed in submission to Trump, “The Indicted One.” During an interview on national TV, a MAGA fan stated that, “Trump wouldn’t have done what he did if he knew better.” This is one of the most authentic, yet idiotic characterizations ever recorded about Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admittedly, unless Republicans break their toxic bonds with Trump, they’ll constitute the weaponization that threatens to thwart his prosecution.