Superb Woman: Cheryl McCallister

Cheryl McCallister

Cheryl McCallister attended Lincoln High School and Ann Arbor Huron High School. She studied at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of Michigan. Cheryl has worked at WFAA-TV and was a member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators (now Journalists). A wife and mother, Cheryl is the type of person you want on your team. Move past the beautiful smile and charming dimples, and you have a friend for life who is smart, talented, and absolutely brightens up any room she walks into. Cheryl also donates her resources to worthy causes.