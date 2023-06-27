Morehouse College taps the University of Tennessee’s Derrick Brooms to lead its Black men’s research institute as executive director

By BlackPR.com

Dr. Derrick Brooms, executive director of the Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) (Courtesy Photo)

(Black PR Wire)━Morehouse College has appointed Dr. Derrick Brooms as the new executive director of its Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) beginning August 1. An award-winning scholar, activist, educator, speaker, and writer, Brooms brings over two decades of higher education experience, where his education research primarily centers on Black men and boys’ pathways to and through college, their engagement on campus and identity development, as well as their lived experiences and representations in the media.

Brooms joins Morehouse from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, where he is a professor of Africana studies and sociology and the associate department head of Africana studies. Through research, teaching, service, and community/collaborative work, Brooms is committed to educational equity, inclusion, and racial justice.

“As the only higher education institution with a mission to prepare Black men for careers of leadership and service, Morehouse College is uniquely positioned to generate new scholarship centered on Black men and their communities through the BMRI, as well as to contribute to conversations and inform policy related to social justice,” said Brooms. “It is with great honor that I accept this role as we endeavor to explore and explain the multifaceted dimensions of Black male identity, challenges, and triumphs.

Dr. Kendrick Brown, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Morehouse College said, “Dr. Brooms’ unwavering commitment to the advancement of Black men aligns perfectly with Morehouse’s mission. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to address the unique challenges faced by Black men and cultivate a more inclusive and equitable society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Funded through a four-year grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the BMRI is a crucial, pioneering initiative designed for the research, education, and engagement of Black men and their allies on the economic, social, cultural, and personal outcomes of issues affecting Black men in the U.S. and internationally, while equipping these communities with the knowledge and tools to navigate and challenge a society constructed in ways that may marginalize Black men’s contributions and humanity.

For more information about Morehouse College’s Black Men’s Research Institute, visit morehouse.edu/BMRI.