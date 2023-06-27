Connect with us

Satou Sabally receives WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

Dallas Wings Star mentors young, focuses on financial literacy, and more

Published

Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally

NEW YORK – Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally has been named the recipient of the May WNBA Cares Community Assist Award. This award recognizes her dedicated efforts in mentoring Dallas youth, as well as her leadership in serving both her teammates and her community.

Sabally works year-round as a mentor to youth participants from Café Momentum, a Dallas-based restaurant that provides a transformative experience through a 12-month paid internship program for justice-involved youth. Through her mentorship, she has hosted events with community leaders and is currently working to schedule a program visit to the Black Girl Magic Museum. 

Additionally, as a Jordan Brand athlete, Sabally helped facilitate the donation of a new pair of sneakers to every youth member of the program, as well as a $100,000 donation to Café Momentum from the Jordan Brand.

Currently in her fourth season in the league, Sabally has worked to bring light to critical issues, such as hosting a financial literacy program at Woodrow Wilson High School; leading the Wings Community-Wide Book Club, where she distributes free copies of the book to every member; and facilitating a STEM takeover event, in partnership with the Perot Museum. 

During the STEM takeover event, she hosted 700 girls as they spent the day doing basketball drills, conducting science experiments, and hearing from her firsthand about the importance of leadership and staying active. 

Known for going above and beyond her role on and off the court, Sabally also serves as Vice President of the WNBPA Executive Committee and is a fearless advocate for equality and wellness in the greater Dallas community.

The WNBA Cares Community Assist Award is awarded monthly during the season to a player for their outstanding efforts in the community and for their ongoing philanthropic and charitable work. 

