Black Business: Bag Behavior

Bag Behavior represents those all over the world independently securing their OWN bag. Those who are confident in what they bring to the table and not afraid to eat alone. Bag Behavior represents those who are not afraid to walk in their purpose. When you have Bag Behavior you are a goal chaser, full of ambition, and determined to win. Bag Behavior is more than a brand…IT’S A LIFESTYLE! The bags are beautiful and unique. Visit the website and try out a new bag. Let your Bag do the Talking.
Spotlight Story
Just Good Cajun, owned by Gerrand Lockhart , is a unique style of Cajun cooking from the Soul. Gerrand grew up helping his mom...
Spotlight Story
Inside Look Live, LLC is a Nationwide Graphic Design, Marketing Elite Company. The company business was founded and raised in Dallas. They have had...
Spotlight Story
Sammi Bivens the founder and CEO of DMM, pursued her business dreams. What makes her the digital marketing professional of choice? Definitely her 12...
Spotlight Story
In Chef Lisha’s Kitchen, she turned her passion for cooking and hosting into a thriving career. Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates is a well-known Catering and...