Superb Woman: Vickie Frazier-Williams

Vickie Frazier-Williams was a long-time award winning journalist, spending almost 20 years as a reporter, producer and anchor at WPLG-TV in Miami before becoming a leader in the financial literacy industry. Today she is a registered representative at NYLIFE Securities LLC. She enjoyed stints as the Chief Communicator at Communicate4Life, Financial Literacy Coach for Guardian Life, President-South Florida Market of ICABA Media Holdings, LLC; and Imagine Schools. She has also taught journalism at Florida Memorial University. Hailing from Hollywood, FL; Vickie pledged and was president of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at FAMU, and graduated with a BS Degree in Journalism. She received a MS in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University, and MBA from FIU. Vickie, was recently named SOROR OF THE YEAR by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter of DST.