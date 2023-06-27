Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Vickie Frazier-Williams

Published

Vickie Frazier Williams

Vickie Frazier-Williams was a long-time award winning journalist, spending almost 20 years as a reporter, producer and anchor at WPLG-TV in Miami before becoming a leader in the financial literacy industry. Today she is a registered representative at NYLIFE Securities LLC. She enjoyed stints as the Chief Communicator at Communicate4Life, Financial Literacy Coach for Guardian Life, President-South Florida Market of ICABA Media Holdings, LLC; and Imagine Schools. She has also taught journalism at Florida Memorial University. Hailing from Hollywood, FL; Vickie pledged and was president of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at FAMU, and graduated with a BS Degree in Journalism. She received a MS in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University, and MBA from FIU. Vickie, was recently named SOROR OF THE YEAR by the South Broward Alumnae Chapter of DST.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Cheryl McCallister Cheryl McCallister

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cheryl McCallister

Cheryl McCallister attended Lincoln High School and Ann Arbor Huron High School. She studied at University of Minnesota Twin Cities and the University of...

12 hours ago
Mythe Kirven Mythe Kirven

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mythe Kirven

Mythe Kirven is a graduate of Skyline High School. She attended Texas Tech University where received a Bachelor of Science Degree and then she...

3 days ago
Linda Lydia Linda Lydia

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Linda Lydia

Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service...

4 days ago
Bonella Edison Bonella Edison

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bonella Edison

Bonella Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant...

5 days ago
Advertisement