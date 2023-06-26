By Jeffrey L. Boney

After the constant changes in leadership, takeover rumors, lack of equitable funding, and other disparate treatment, many in the community really want to know:

Is Texas Southern University in good hands?

Texas Southern University (TSU) is a prized institution, located in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward community, but with its continued success has also come many challenges—both internally and externally.

Most recently, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, who was selected as the 13th President of TSU in 2021, submitted a letter to the TSU Board of Regents announcing her abrupt departure from the University last month. The surprising resignation announcement came less than two years from the date of her being hired following the publicly controversial termination of former TSU President Dr. Austin Lane by the TSU Board of Regents in 2020.

As of this article, there have been no other specific details given as to why Dr. Crumpton-Young chose to abruptly resign from TSU, but it has caused yet another change at the top of the burgeoning HBCU and historic institution.

After a special called meeting of the TSU Board of Regents on May 26th, TSU Board Chair Albert Myres released a statement announcing that the TSU Board had “unanimously agreed with the request and the mutually beneficial timing that will ultimately lead to the best outcome for Texas Southern University” and that “a board Transition Oversight Committee, chaired by Dr. Mary Sias” would be formed.

Dr. Mary Evans Sias was appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in October 2020, to serve as a member of the TSU Board of Regents.

After that statement was released, there were many calls for an experienced interim president to be appointed by the TSU Board of Regents to ensure there would be a level of stability as they searched for a permanent new leader to lead the University into the future.

In response to those calls to act, the TSU Board of Regents called a special meeting on June 15th to discuss the matter of leadership and other things in closed executive session.

After roughly six hours, the TSU Board of Regents came out having unanimously appointed Dr. Sias to assume the role of interim president at TSU, effective June 30, 2023.

By taking on this role as interim president, Dr. Sias had to resign from her board role during this interim period. During her time as a member of the TSU Board of Regents, she chaired the Administration and Finance Committee.

Dr. Sias received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Tougaloo College, a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Still, she earned a Master of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University. She was bestowed an honorary Doctor of Public Service from Central Michigan University.

Texas Southern University

According to a statement released by the University, Dr. Sias is nationally recognized as a higher education thought leader, a longtime university president, and an administrator.

“Dr. Sias brings a fresh perspective along with a nationally recognized reputation built on experience, success, and a proven track record of leadership as a chief executive officer and longtime university president,” TSU Board Chair Myres said in the statement. “She is committed to using her wisdom and experience for navigating internal and external opportunities to ensure all our stakeholders: students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community supporters…remain TSU Proud. She has 100 percent support from the board.”

Prior to her appointment to the TSU Board of Regents, Dr. Sias spent more than three decades serving respectively as president of Kentucky State University (2004-2014), senior vice president for student affairs and external relations at the University of Texas Dallas (1995-2004) and chief executive officer of the YWCA of Metropolitan Dallas (1984-1995). During her career in academia, Dr. Sias has been an associate provost, associate professor, and assistant professor at both Grambling State University and Southern Methodist University.

Dr. Sias most recently served as the director of the Millennium Leadership Institute (MLI), the premier professional development program for senior higher education leaders who desire to become university presidents and chancellors. Additionally, she served as assistant to the president for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).

Dr. Sias brings a broad range of administrative proficiencies on a state and national level. She has served as chairperson of two of the big six national organizations in higher education: the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU). Additional board experiences include service as chairperson of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC), the Educational Testing Service Advisory Board for HBCUs and president of both the Tejas Council of Girl Scouts and The Dallas Summit. Dr. Sias has also amassed a range of community engagement competencies serving on the board of directors for the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, the Oaks Bank and Trust Company, The Dallas Foundation, Dallas Zoological Society, The Dallas Museum, Children’s Health Services of Texas, Children’s Medical Foundation and Leadership Women.

According to the University, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dakota Doman, will remain in place until the beginning of the interim presidency term on June 30th.

The decision to appoint Dr. Sias is a much-needed bandaid but concerns still remain as the TSU Board of Regents seeks to hire their 4th president in less than 10 years.

Corrie Williams, President of Texas Southern University National Alumni Association, addressed the TSU Board of Regents at the special called meeting, regarding some of the TSU alumni’s pressing concerns and demands, which include:

Having one person or one department designated to answer questions from incoming freshman students, so that those students don’t have to call multiple departments and oftentimes wait on hold for extended periods of time to have their questions answered.

Wanting the TSU Board of Regents to have the University put out a statement to clear up current housing miscommunications with students and parents and work on securing and/or building additional on-campus housing.

Hiring adequate faculty and staff to improve customer service and student services in all capacities of the University.

Not having too many staff members serving in multiple roles because they are stretched too thinly and unable to give 100% to the role they were hired to do.

Requesting that each college at the University be fully staffed with deans by the end of the 2023-2024 academic year, and not continue to have as many interim deans as the University currently has.

Guaranteeing that TSU traditions will remain intact regardless of who the TSU Board chooses to hire as the next president.

Keeping an adequate number of alumni on the TSU Presidential Search Committee.

Allowing any presidential finalists to meet with TSU students and TSU alumni prior to being chosen as president.

Ensuring a well-planned, well-executed, and well-funded Homecoming celebration every year, for the purpose of reconnecting and reengaging TSU alumni, so that they can return and give back to the University and its students.

An interim president (as stated earlier in the article, the TSU Board made that decision on the same day of the special called meeting).

Refusing and protesting any plan by the TSU Board of Regents to place TSU under a system by the state of Texas.

It is no secret that there have long been discussions among state legislators in Texas, and other key players across the state of Texas, regarding Texas Southern University (TSU) being potentially taken over and becoming part of a state university system.

There are currently 38 public colleges and universities in the state of Texas, and out of those, only TSU remains as the only independent public university that is not a part of one of the seven (7) state university systems. Prairie View A&M University, the only other public HBCU in Texas, is currently under the Texas A&M University system.

This proposed idea has always been balked against by TSU alumni, faculty members, previous administrations at the University, as well as community stakeholders and education advocates. However, year after year, those conversations continue to bubble and cause the community to rise up and come to TSU’s defense to remain the independent institution it was founded as.

These concerns became even more intense after Texas State Senator Borris L. Miles (D) issued a statement about TSU remaining an independent HBCU on June 15th. The statement read:

“Last month, members of the Texas Southern University (TSU) Board of Regents met with members and leadership of the Texas House of Representatives to discuss the possibility of TSU joining one of the state’s university systems. I was not aware of the meeting until after it took place. I cannot support TSU joining a system now and I will not support TSU joining a system in the future. TSU was founded to be an independent Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for African American students. Putting TSU under the flag of another university system would go against the very reason this university was created. More importantly, under the leadership of another university system, TSU would be subjected to another system’s priorities that might not be in tune with this HBCU’s unique mission or its priorities. It is crucial that TSU maintain its independence in order for the school and more importantly, its diverse student body, to grow and thrive. I am committed to making TSU a great, independent HBCU, that is fully funded with the resources to ensure its success. Keep the Faith, Keep the Fight!”

In response to the outcry from many stakeholders, the following statement was sent to the Forward Times from the TSU Board of Regents:

“The Texas Southern University Board of Regents has shared publicly on multiple occasions the expressed desire for our great institution to remain an independent, public university. The board believes the unique history, talent incubation for a diverse Texas, and growing research and academic offerings are just some of the reasons to support the case for independence for TSU. We recognize that no actions on the state level take place without the consent and approval of our esteemed elected officials,” the statement continues. “We look forward to joining our state legislators to ensure the continued and collaborative path of independent success for Texas Southern University.”

Founded in 1927, TSU has a tremendous historical significance, as well as the distinction of being designated a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. TSU was birthed during a time in American history, where the racist and segregationist challenges that African Americans were facing in Texas, made it difficult for Blacks to further their education.

Since its founding, TSU has not only become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas, but TSU has provided higher education access to many underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society.

It is important that this important, historic, and independent HBCU be protected and preserved at all costs, and that everyone is assured that the question regarding whether TSU is in good hands is a resounding…. YES!