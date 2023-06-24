Kimberly Lloyd

God blessed this world with Kimberly Kay Lloyd on Friday, January 14, 1983. She lived a beautiful life and expressed her endless love to all and on June 16, 2023, went home to be with her Heavenly Father. Kimberly, affectionately known as “Kim”, was born in Dallas, Texas to Beverly Lloyd and Robert Taylor. She was the sixth granddaughter of the late Monroe and Jeraldine Lloyd, whom she loved tremendously. Kim accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Albert K. Haynes. She participated in the youth choir and was active in Sunday school.

Kim attended K.B. Polk Vanguard School in the historical neighborhood, Elm Thicket, for her elementary education. She progressed through middle school as a social butterfly and participated in the choir. Kim attended the School of Health Professions at Townview Magnet Center. She was a proud graduate of the class of 2001.

In 2002, Kim and Rueben Portley welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Kyrah Alexzandria Lloyd into the world. Kim was a loving, supportive mother and was Kyrah’s biggest cheerleader in life.

Kim was a skilled professional who maintained consistent employment in this evolving workforce. She specialized in working with insurance companies and providing education to the elderly regarding their health insurance needs.

Kim loved hard!! She loved everyone and everything and provided comic relief to those in her presence. At any moment, family and friends may have met Kimmie, Kimbo, or even KK, depending on the situation. Again, never a dull moment when it came to Kim. She loved her FAMILY and was the glue for us all, always making sure our connections remained intact. We will miss her immensely.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Robert Taylor, her aunt, Gail Moxley, and her uncle, Zack Perry.

Left to cherish her precious memory: her daughter, Kyrah Alexzandria; mother, Beverly Kay; her brothers and sisters; uncle, Vincent (Sandra) Lloyd; aunt, Karen Perry; cousins, Stacey Moxley, Tammie Moxley, Angelia (Bobby) Lloyd-Busby, Andrea (Sheldon) Grimes, Adrianne (Levon) Davis, ZeKara Perry, Brianna Adams, her life-long best friend, Christie Foreman; Godparents, Wattie and James Irby; her beloved fur baby, Bentley Keith, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.