ATL NONPROFIT GOODIE NATION RECEIVES SURPRISE $100K AWARD FROM GOOGLE FOR ITS COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP

NONPROFIT GOODIE
(Getty Images)

By Stacy Jackson

Hard work paid off in the form of a $100,000 check for the founder of a nonprofit for Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

Joey Womack, the founder of Goodie Nation, was awarded $100,000 and the first-ever Google for Startups Community Icon Award on June 20. Atlanta’s mayor, Andre Dickens, celebrated Womack along with a crowd of others at Atlanta City Hall, telling Womack, “We’re here to celebrate you,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The founder and CEO of Goodie Nation was surprised to receive the donation. He said, “Let’s just continue to make the world a better place for all, especially here in Atlanta,” the Journal-Constitution reported.

Imagine a major technology company creating an entire award just for you. That’s what happened here: The Journal-Constitution noted that Womack’s work inspired the creation of the award.

Karen Fiester, director of Americas for Google for Startups, said, “We really couldn’t run our founder’s funds without the support of Joey Womack and Goodie Nation. He works so hard, and we just want to acknowledge that and the difference that he’s made, not only for us at Google but also here in Atlanta and just for the ecosystem at large.”

Others in attendance echoed this sentiment and spoke highly of Womack’s work. Donald Boone, CEO and co-founder of BoxedUp, said that Womack “made five connections that ultimately changed the trajectory of my life.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Womack’s Goodie Nation helped 50 Black startups receive $100,000 in 2022, and partnered with Google for Startups Black Founders Fund to award $5 million to Black startups. Womack told BLACK ENTERPRISE at the time, “Goodie Nation is continuing our commitment to support diverse founders and specifically Black company founders and leaders, in our efforts to close the relationship gap that often exists for minority and women entrepreneurs, for gaining access to capital, mentorship, sales acceleration, and community.”

The remainder of the 2022 funding came from Womack’s partnership with Lenovo; 30 diverse-owned businesses received $10,000 each.

Advertisement