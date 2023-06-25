Connect with us

Bethune-Cookman offense gets Power 5 transfer addition

Published

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats offense made a major addition in former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tink Boyd.

“Business is business…and we got some to finish,” said Boyd in a post on Twitter announcing his commitment to Bethune-Cookman.

The former Hokies receiver committed to Virginia Tech in 2018 as a walk-on over multiple offers from multiple Division II programs, including West Virginia State.

He got minimal playing time in his first four seasons with the team (redshirted in 2018) playing in just five total games.

This past year, Boyd played in nine games, primarily on special teams, most notably recovering a muffed punt against Boston College.

He entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season, receiving offers from Virginia State, Chowan, Charleston, and UVA-Wise.

Boyd will be a welcome addition to a Wildcats team that lost leading receivers Kemari Averett and Marcus Wiley.

Written By

