Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mythe Kirven

Published

Mythe Kirven
Mythe Kirven

Mythe Kirven is a graduate of Skyline High School. She attended Texas Tech University where received a Bachelor of Science Degree and then she attended Clark Atlanta University where she received a Master of Public Administration. Mythe became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and remains committed. A digital creator, she has worked at Freight Logistics 3PL and Kirven and Associates. Mythe is social action, community service, and activism. She’s a leader because she jumps in and does the work, the research and handles the details that ensure successful outcomes. Mythe jumps in and takes care of business. She’s a consummate professional and if you’re about results, you want to have her on your team.

