Superb Woman: Mythe Kirven

Mythe Kirven is a graduate of Skyline High School. She attended Texas Tech University where received a Bachelor of Science Degree and then she attended Clark Atlanta University where she received a Master of Public Administration. Mythe became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and remains committed. A digital creator, she has worked at Freight Logistics 3PL and Kirven and Associates. Mythe is social action, community service, and activism. She’s a leader because she jumps in and does the work, the research and handles the details that ensure successful outcomes. Mythe jumps in and takes care of business. She’s a consummate professional and if you’re about results, you want to have her on your team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service...
Superb Woman
Bonella Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant...
Superb Woman
Jo A. McCants hails from Ocala, FL where she graduated from North Marion High School. She studied corrections at CFCC. She worked as a...
Superb Woman
Vernesha Cathey hails from Chicago, IL and went to South Garland High School, She studied at Southwestern Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington,...