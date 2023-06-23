Mary Lloyd

Mary Alice Henderson was born to Willie Mae Clayton and Alford Littleton on January 16, 1943 in Chatfield, Texas. Mary lived with her mom in Purdon, Texas. Mary graduated from Jackson High School. She grew up in the church at an early age. Mary was employed by Sanger Harris in 69’, later Foley’s which became Macy’s 49 years of service before retiring in 2018.

Mary was a faithful member in the church’s she attend, First Community Baptist Church, Reverend C.H. Gerald, Golden Gate Baptist Church, Reverend C.B.T. Smith, Greater Golden Gate Baptist Church, Reverend Fabian Jacko and Marsalis Ave. Baptist Church, Reverend Terry White where she remained until her health failed.

Mary met and married John George. To this union, one child was born. She later married David Lloyd who preceded her in death in 1972.

Mary was the oldest of five siblings, two brothers preceded her in death, Raymond C. Henderson and Willie D. Johnson.

She leaves to mourn: her only child, Valery George (Charles); two brothers, Alford Littlejohn, Jr. (John) and Edward Clayton; sister, Beverly Cleveland (Daryl); two granddaughters, Tretisha Scott (Kevin) and Verdriqua George; four greats, DeIris Madison, DaKenthany Madison, Kevon Scott, and Kevian Bell; five great-greats, Lexi, twins Laionna & Daionna, Chance, and Leqaci; special cuzzin, Jimmie White; special friend, Kaye Young, and a host of other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.

