Here are the 5 sneaky good HBCU football games you should watch in 2023

The countdown to the start of the 2023 HBCU football season is reaching a fever pitch as we are two months away from kickoff.

Here we will break down some of the most exciting matchups in the 2023 season that aren’t the familiar HBCU football Classics fans should pay attention to.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State (Oct. 14)

In what will possibly be the most intense game of the year, the Alabama State Hornets will look to get revenge on Jackson State when they roll into town for the Tigers’ homecoming.

Last year, Jackson State faced Alabama State in the Hornets’ homecoming game, defeating them 26-12.

This game was filled with drama from start to finish which included Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson speaking this matchup into existence in a postgame press conference.

Although Jackson State will enter this matchup with an entirely different roster from last season, that could add to the game’s intrigue.

Last season, Alabama State had the second-ranked defense in the SWAC and gave Jackson State a run for its money.

The gap between them going into this contest is much closer, giving it an air of unpredictability, making it even more must-see.

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State (Oct. 19)

The North Carolina Central Eagles officially begin their defense of the MEAC crown when they open up their conference schedule in Baltimore against the Morgan State Bears.

The last time these two teams faced each other, NC Central destroyed Morgan State, winning 59-20 and scoring 42 points in the first half.

The Eagles have had the Bears’ number lately, winning five straight against them, including three straight in Morgan’s home stadium.

While North Carolina Central will rightfully be the favorite to win the game, Morgan State could make this a much more competitive contest this time around.

The Bears will have most of their defense, which led the country with seven defensive touchdowns, return for this matchup fueled by the blowout loss last season.

This will be a tough test the Eagles will need to get past in their bid to repeat as MEAC champions.

Florida A&M vs Prairie View A&M (Oct. 28)

For the first time since transitioning to the SWAC, the Florida A&M Rattlers welcome the Prairie View A&M Panthers to Tallahassee in a potential conference championship preview.

On paper, the Rattlers are the overwhelming favorites to win this game, as they will also be a top candidate to win the SWAC this season.

Florida A&M is a perfect 14-0 against SWAC opponents not named Jackson State, including four wins against the SWAC West (defeated Southern and Grambling State twice, respectively).

This matchup will pit a Florida A&M team that allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the SWAC against a Prairie View team that gained the most yards and scored the most on the ground.

This will also feature a quarterback duel between potential SWAC Offensive Player of the Year candidates Jeremy Moussa and Trazon Connely.

Southern vs. Alcorn State (Nov. 4)

In a critical matchup in the SWAC West, the reigning division champion Southern Jaguars will look to take a big step into going back-to-back when they face the Alcorn State Braves.

The Jaguars have won their last two meetings against the Braves, including a 21-17 win last season.

This was a crucial win for the Jags as it helped put them over the hump in the SWAC West, winning the division by one game over the field.

The SWAC West will again be competitive in the 2023 season, adding to the intensity of a heated rivalry.

Don’t be surprised to see the winner of this game representing the western division in the SWAC championship game.

Virginia Union vs. Virginia State (Nov. 4)

Shifting gears to the CIAA North, the division could be decided in the final week of the season when the Virginia Union Panthers host the Virginia State Trojans.

Despite the Panthers having a historic 2022 season finishing with a 9-1 record and hosting a Division II playoff game for the first time in over 30 years, they could not clinch a conference championship berth.

The Panthers’ offense took center stage averaging 40.5 points per game (fifth in the country), led by dynamic running back Jada Byers.

Although Virginia Union could be considered the favorite to win the CIAA, Virginia State will be far from a walk in the park.

Virginia State’s defense was a turnover-forcing machine in the 2022 season, gaining 25, including 14 interceptions.

With much of their defensive unit returning in 2023, they will provide a stern test for Virginia Union in what could clinch the division for either team.