Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Linda Lydia

Linda Lydia
Linda Lydia

Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service and especially working with youth. Her work with the NAACP is saluted across the country and began when she was a child. Linda hails from Tennessee and was chosen by her local NAACP at the time to integrate her all-white high school. A real estate agent with Mersal Realty, Linda received her degree in sociology from Tennessee State University. In addition to her efforts as a human and civil right activist, she is a mentor and role model to many. Linda is also a breast cancer survivor. Highly respected and revered, Linda is quiet and unassuming; but very effective. Talk about a beautiful spirit. She leads and serves with grace. She’s an inspiration to many!

Texas Metro News

