3rd Annual Juneteenth Tennis Expo Spotlights Celeb Match Winners, Tennis Scholarships

Gemeral Berry, Joseph Kupoe, Ropoe Moo, Bi Kupoe, Coach Sakaguchio, and Judge S. Sandles.

They enjoyed it all at the Juneteenth Tennis Exhibition (JTE), held Saturday, June 17. Whether celeb players, high school participants or a growing crowd, they were all into it.

Celebs Smile, Sweat

Dallas Council Member West returned to win the Celebrity Doubles Match, this time with Rev. Lewis. West smiled, reminding everyone how thrilled he was to come back and win once more.

“This is a great event,” he said. West also hosted the event.

Lewis, assistant to the Bishop of the North Texas Conference UMC, echoed West’s sentiments. “This exhibition serves a great purpose. I’m happy to be a part of it. Just glad we won,” he said.

Like Lewis, Rev. Edlen Cowley and Melissa Clay played in their first JTE outing. Though Cowley and Clay weren’t victorious on the court, their smiles captured their enthusiastic spirit.

“I never played tennis, but this was fun,” laughed Cowley, district superintendent at the conference. “It’s for a good cause. I’m down with that.”

Said Clay, a Dallas elementary principal and laity speaker at The Village UMC, “Yeah, I don’t usually sweat this much, but it was really, really fun. I’d do it again.”

West, Cowley, Berry, Clay and Lewis

High Schoolers Chase Scholarships Area high school players welcomed one more summer opportunity to display their best tennis skills.

Ultimately, only three were awarded tennis scholarships out of nearly 20 players.

Bi Kupoe, Joseph Kupoe and Ropoe Moo won the tutoring scholarships. They’ll receive more training at Kiest Tennis Center. The center’s director is Craig Cole.

Each of the Spruce High players said they hope to develop their skills and improve their competitive game.

“These players work hard. I’m proud of them,” Spruce’s Tennis Coach Robert Sakaguchi said. “Thanks for the opportunity to get better.”

Hon. Chad West and Asst. Pastor B. Lane

New School Was Too Much

Youth controlled the ”New School vs. Old School” Match.

“Bi and Ropoe were too much for us old dudes,” said Gemeral Berry, the event’s chair who, with retired Rev. James Minor, lost. “James did all he could. I played like a real old man… pitiful,” he joked.

Spectators were delighted to witness the court action, but some, especially those over 60, certainly were glad it wasn’t them sweating, hustling points or chasing yellow balls.

The charity event is organized by Camp Wisdom UMC, and primarily supports its Youth Outreach.