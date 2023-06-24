Black Business: Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates

In Chef Lisha’s Kitchen, she turned her passion for cooking and hosting into a thriving career. Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates is a well-known Catering and Private Chef small business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She is always exploring new cuisines or fresh cooking methods. Her recipes are unique and delicious, and her services are simply unmatched. When your restaurant is on wheels, every day is a chance to park somewhere new. Chef Lisha and her crew have a weekly location plan, but they will change it up a bit every now and then. Make sure to follow them on Facebook @Lishashomecookedplates. To learn more about Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates services simply reach out today.

https://www.lishashomecookedplates.com/ 682-472-4669.