Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates

Published

Lisha's HomeCooked Plates

In Chef Lisha’s Kitchen, she turned her passion for cooking and hosting into a thriving career. Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates is a well-known Catering and Private Chef small business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She is always exploring new cuisines or fresh cooking methods. Her recipes are unique and delicious, and her services are simply unmatched. When your restaurant is on wheels, every day is a chance to park somewhere new. Chef Lisha and her crew have a weekly location plan, but they will change it up a bit every now and then. Make sure to follow them on Facebook @Lishashomecookedplates. To learn more about Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates services simply reach out today.

https://www.lishashomecookedplates.com/ 682-472-4669.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Sammi Bivens Sammi Bivens

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Digital Marketing Maven and Associates

Sammi Bivens the founder and CEO of DMM, pursued her business dreams. What makes her the digital marketing professional of choice? Definitely her 12...

6 hours ago
Dee Clark Dee Clark

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The CPM Program by Dee Clark

Dee Clark is a real estate investor, he purchases & flips properties throughout the DFW metroplex. He also mentors and assists others in jumpstarting...

2 days ago
Boss Gal Teez Boss Gal Teez

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Boss Gal Teez

Unleash your inner boss with Boss Gal’s extraordinary line of Boss Gal T-shirts. These tees are not just for African American women, but for...

3 days ago
Royce D. Simmons Royce D. Simmons

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Brisket Boss

The Brisket Boss was founded by Royce D. Simmons who believed “everyone is entitled to a good mouthful of delicious BBQ”. Royce’s passion for...

4 days ago
Advertisement