Superb Woman: Bonella Edison

Bonella ‘Bonnie’ Edison

Bonella Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant who is highly respected. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Bonnie embodies the true spirit of sisterhood. Bonnie is the sister everyone wants: beautiful, talented, smart, compassionate, trustworthy and supportive. She leads with excellence, and she is a great team member because she honors commitments, has great follow up, pays attention to detail and is an absolute joy to be around.