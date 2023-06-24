Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Bonella Edison

Published

Bonella 'Bonnie' Edison
Bonella ‘Bonnie’ Edison

Bonella Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant who is highly respected. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Bonnie embodies the true spirit of sisterhood. Bonnie is the sister everyone wants: beautiful, talented, smart, compassionate, trustworthy and supportive. She leads with excellence, and she is a great team member because she honors commitments, has great follow up, pays attention to detail and is an absolute joy to be around.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Linda Lydia Linda Lydia

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Linda Lydia

Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service...

6 hours ago
Jo A. McCants Jo A. McCants

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jo A. McCants

Jo A. McCants hails from Ocala, FL where she graduated from North Marion High School. She studied corrections at CFCC. She worked as a...

2 days ago
Vernesha Cathey Vernesha Cathey

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Vernesha Cathey

Vernesha Cathey hails from Chicago, IL and went to South Garland High School, She studied at Southwestern Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington,...

3 days ago
Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cecelia Godbolt-Dominque

Cecelia Godbolt-Domingue, “CeCe,” is a Billboard Charting Artist, national Gospel recording artist/actress and songwriter. Talented, gorgeous and full of a loving spirit, CeCe hails...

4 days ago
Advertisement