Black Business: The CPM Program by Dee Clark

The CPM Program Owner Dee Clark
Dee Clark is a real estate investor, he purchases & flips properties throughout the DFW metroplex. He also mentors and assists others in jumpstarting their careers in real estate by wholesaling and contract flipping with his CPM Program. Dee has written a Real Estate E-Book that is trending with record-breaking sales. If you’re looking to break into the Real Estate industry copies are available on the website. It’s a 30-page step-by-step program curriculum blueprint to breaking into the real estate industry using entry-level real estate tactics.

https://thecpmprogram.com/

