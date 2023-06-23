Black Business: The CPM Program by Dee Clark

Dee Clark is a real estate investor, he purchases & flips properties throughout the DFW metroplex. He also mentors and assists others in jumpstarting their careers in real estate by wholesaling and contract flipping with his CPM Program. Dee has written a Real Estate E-Book that is trending with record-breaking sales. If you’re looking to break into the Real Estate industry copies are available on the website. It’s a 30-page step-by-step program curriculum blueprint to breaking into the real estate industry using entry-level real estate tactics.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Sammi Bivens the founder and CEO of DMM, pursued her business dreams. What makes her the digital marketing professional of choice? Definitely her 12...
Spotlight Story
In Chef Lisha’s Kitchen, she turned her passion for cooking and hosting into a thriving career. Lisha’s HomeCooked Plates is a well-known Catering and...
Spotlight Story
Unleash your inner boss with Boss Gal’s extraordinary line of Boss Gal T-shirts. These tees are not just for African American women, but for...
Spotlight Story
The Brisket Boss was founded by Royce D. Simmons who believed “everyone is entitled to a good mouthful of delicious BBQ”. Royce’s passion for...