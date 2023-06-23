Superb Woman: Jo A. McCants

Jo A. McCants hails from Ocala, FL where she graduated from North Marion High School. She studied corrections at CFCC. She worked as a Group Leader Three for Marion County School Board and as a sergeant at the Florida Department of Corrections since 1986. She is spiritually grounded and family focused. Jo A is a chef and loves cooking. She is involved in the community and believes in social justice and human rights. Jo has had a lot of challenges recently and she still wears a smile and expresses concern and love for others. Church and family gatherings are important to this mother and grandmother.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Linda Lydia is a community servant. A longtime leader in the NAACP having participated in sit-ins as a high-schooler, Linda is committed to service...
Superb Woman
Bonella Edison hails from Muskogee, OK. An Education Management Professional, Bonnie is a retired educator. Bonnie is a committed, loyal and dedicated community servant...
Superb Woman
Vernesha Cathey hails from Chicago, IL and went to South Garland High School, She studied at Southwestern Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington,...
Superb Woman
Cecelia Godbolt-Domingue, “CeCe,” is a Billboard Charting Artist, national Gospel recording artist/actress and songwriter. Talented, gorgeous and full of a loving spirit, CeCe hails...