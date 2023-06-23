Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jo A. McCants

Jo A McCants
Jo A McCants

Jo A. McCants hails from Ocala, FL where she graduated from North Marion High School. She studied corrections at CFCC. She worked as a Group Leader Three for Marion County School Board and as a sergeant at the Florida Department of Corrections since 1986. She is spiritually grounded and family focused. Jo A is a chef and loves cooking. She is involved in the community and believes in social justice and human rights. Jo has had a lot of challenges recently and she still wears a smile and expresses concern and love for others. Church and family gatherings are important to this mother and grandmother.

