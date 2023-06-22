Faithful Utterances: Black Women in Philanthropy

Thana Hickman, CEO of Viola’s House; Leah Frazier, CEO of ThinkThreeMedia; Brittany Johnson, NBC-5; LaToyia Dennis, CEO of Melanin Media, and Candace Thompson, Communities Foundation of Texas

By Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew

As a Black woman who has been in nonprofit management for decades, I’ve seen the needs in our communities and I’ve witnessed the struggles Black women face to make a difference. If they work for a nonprofit organization, there are often issues with pay equity along with other issues pertaining to race and gender.

If the organization is led by a Black woman, they are struggling to stay afloat, often using their personal funds to support the organization’s mission. On Friday, June 16, the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation hosted an event entitled Black Women in Philanthropy in Dallas, Texas. The event brought together Black women to network, share stories, discuss these issues, and create a safe space to address the challenges so many are experiencing in their work.

It’s important to note the data that reveals the inequities that exist for Black women. The Ms. Foundation released the landmark Pocket Change report, revealing that out of the total $66.9 Billion that is given to women-led non-profits, only .5% of that total goes to organizations led by black women.

The Race to Lead study also demonstrates the obstacles for Black women working in nonprofit management. More than a third of Black women (34%) said they often or always are paid less than peers for similar work, followed by 31% of other women of color, 24% of Black men, 22% of other men of color, 22% of white women, and 15% of white men. The survey also asked participants about compensation. Black women (36%) were less likely than white women (42%), Black men (46%), and white men (49%) to have received a performance-based raise.

The number of Black women in philanthropic roles is often limited as well. Our speakers included leaders in philanthropy: Michelle Thomas/JP Morgan Chase, Abena Asante/St. David’s Foundation, Ashley Douglas/Southern Dallas Thrives-United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Carmen James Randolph/Women’s Foundation of the South, and our keynote speaker, Toya Nash Randall/Voice, Vision, Value to share their experiences in philanthropy. Combined, these Black women in philanthropy have over 100 years of experience.

Carmen Randolph, Women’s Foundation of the South, Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew at the Black Women in Philanthropy event

Carmen is the founder of the Women’s Foundation of the South which is the first public foundation of its kind. WFS is led by experienced grantmakers of color and raises funds and leverages resources for nonprofit organizations and small businesses that are operated by and serve women and girls of color in the American South.

WFS is targeting 13 states to change the trajectory of Black women and girls in which families experience optimal health outcomes, accumulate wealth, and dictate the conditions for their success across three generations. Women’s Foundation of the South will be providing programming in the DFW area beginning in the Fall of 2023.

With over 20 years of executive leadership experience in professional philanthropy, Toya Nash Randall is a renowned champion of Black women with a deep passion for amplifying their commitment to bringing equity, inclusivity, and justice to the sector. In 2020, she created the trailblazing digital narrative platform Voice. Vision. Value.

Black Women Leading Philanthropy. As Curator and Catalyst of VVV, Toya has mobilized a multi-generational collaborative network of partners and investors committed to celebrating, uplifting, and sustaining the leadership presence and contribution of Black women working in the sector. In addition to leading VVV, Toya serves as Senior Director of Community Initiatives in the office of the CEO at Casey Family Programs, where she leads a national portfolio of multi-sector alignment and racial equity initiatives.

Events like this are important to bring attention to not only the inequities that exist but also to celebrate the amazing work that Black women are doing to positively impact our communities. As the co-founder of HERitage Giving Circle, one of the first Black women giving circles in Texas, we started this organization with the goal of pooling our funds to support Black women-led organizations.

Since 2017, more than $100,000 has been raised and distributed to Black women-led organizations. This work is not new to our communities and we must continue to organize to create the change we desire to see.

Black women are philanthropists we often do not see ourselves in this way but we give to our friends, families, congregations, organizations, and communities daily. It’s important that we own this and become more involved in the ways in which funds are allocated to support our communities.

There is so much that you can do! Join us in this movement! I’m looking forward to our upcoming events in Jamaica (https://www.melanin-media.com/events), Newark, and other cities around the country!

For more information, please visit our website at www.r2fdn.org and reach out!

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy and Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation (r2fdn.org). She is the author of four books including the award-winning, Empowering Charity: A New Narrative of Philanthropy.