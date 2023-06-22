Quit Playin’: D/FW’s Dynamic Duo Produces Hit After Hit

The Robinson Brothers – Local Historymakers!

Snoop and Jason

By Vincent L. Hall

You have undoubtedly heard of the Wright brothers, the Smothers Brothers, and the Marx Brothers. And if you study music history, you know about the Mills Brothers, the Isley Brothers, and the Brothers Johnson.

But if you live in Dallas, Texas, and you don’t know the Robinson Brothers, you may be sleeping on one of the most successful duos in our city’s history.

Protocol dictates that we should start by seniority, but since this is a Black Music Month series, I want to begin this message with Jason Robinson, the youngest. Growing up surrounded by parents who sang and a brother in the audio industry shaped him.

As someone who tries to croon occasionally, I will attest that no matter how good the singers and the musicians are, the sound technician is the key to any successful venture. Jason, the owner of Sound Design Studio, is sound at his craft. (Pun intended.)

Last week, this column honored the late Prince Rogers Nelson. However, one of Jason’s proudest accomplishments was his work as the audio engineer for arguably the most talented musician ever.

“My all-time favorite concert experience was when I worked for Prince as his audio engineer. Every show was unforgettable and will be etched in my mind forever.” Jason went on to list other big names you will undoubtedly recognize.

This is just a short list, but the big marquee names include Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Joe, Teddy Riley, Blackstreet, Donell Jones, and Dave Hollister. Donnell Jones will use SDS later this month.

What we can all appreciate about SDS and Jason’s entrepreneurial spirit is that he employs 14 technicians and engineers. His company is proficient in sound engineering, videography, lighting, and stage effects.

“My vision for our company is to become a top-performing and highly efficient machine that attracts the finest clients in the industry nationally and internationally.

The ultimate goal is for SDS to run so seamlessly that my involvement in the daily operations is no longer necessary.”

I don’t know what the Robinson Brothers’ mother fed them, but Jason’s elder brother Vernon “Snoop” Robinson, has similar talents, ambitions, and visions for his future.

His business venture is SRG Entertainment Group LLC, and he took his dreams to the stage!

Snoop Robinson is a talented, multifaceted professional with a vibrant work ethic and a penchant for perfection. His works include the hit stage play “She’s Not Our Sister,” “Her Eyez,” and “Deceptions of Love.” And for the record Snoop is always hard at work on his next production!

“I’ve been in business for over 30 years. I have done everything from playing the keyboard to acting, directing to writing, and now full-fledged stage productions are my pride and passion,” he says.

By day Snoop is the AV Director for the Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III and Friendship-West Baptist Church. He manages the creative content, which includes writing, directing, shooting, and producing media. Snoop also curates and regularly produces shows for the City of Desoto.

But when you want to see Snoop in all his glory and exuberance, you have to see him crafting one of his award-winning stage plays. Recall that Black stage plays have been the engine that led to Black sitcoms and drama on television. Just ask Tyler Perry!

Not to be outdone by his younger brother Jason, Snoop has a wall of fame and bragging rights of his own.

“I have had the opportunity to work with or do sound for Irma P. Hall, Carl Payne, Chuck Norris, Yarbrough and Peoples, Willie Hutch, Fred Hammond, Dave Hollister, Al Sharpton, Kirk Franklin, Jesse Jackson, Marvin Sapp, Sinbad, Clifton Powell, Kellita Smith, Jazsmin Lewis, Robin Givens, Darrin Henson, Vivica A. Fox, and David and Tamela Mann.”

As we concluded the interview, Snoop rattled off at least a dozen other household names in the drama industry that he has worked with. And like Jason, Snoop may hire as many as 60 people per show.

There is no shortage of Brother teams in the annals of Black history, but if you live in Dallas, Fort Worth, you must know about the Robinson Brothers.