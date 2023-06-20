Ernest Louis Clark Sr

Ernest Louis Clark Sr. was born to Henry Allen and May Bell Clark on July 4, 1947. He has two Siblings, Edwin Clark Sr. and Saundra Clark Irons. He came to Christ at an early age and was Baptist at the Sweet Home Church in Round Rock Texas. He attended and graduated from Round Rock School. He earned his B A degree for Southwestern University in Georgetown Texas. He was the first black to enter and graduate from Southwestern. The university completed a residential Hall in 1962. Formerly named Kurth Hall, it was renamed in June 2020 in honor of Ernest Clark. Ernest married Sharon Annette Butler on February 10, 1977. He has two children Ernest Clark Jr. and Lakesha Clark. He has one God Child…Sheria Washington.

In 1969 has the first black orchestra teacher to be hired at the Dallas Independent School district. He taught in the following schools: Lincoln High, South Oak Cliff High, James Madison High, Sarah Zumwalt Middle School, Pearl C Anderson Middle School, Thomas Edison Middle School, and Boude Storey Middle School, Clara Oliver Elementary, Jefferson Davis Elementary and Leslie Stemmons Elementary. After teaching for 27 years as an orchestra director he was assigned to teach band. He taught in the following schools: Peeler Elementary, Winnetka Elementary, James Hogg Elementary and George Peabody Elementary. He retired in 2006 after teaching for 37 years.

As a musician he was the Ministry of music at several churches….Goodwill Baptist church, Cedar Crest CME, Kirkwood CME, St Luke Presbyterian Church, North Park CME, Crest-Moore King United Methodist Church, First Peters Baptist Church in Joppa, Union Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Good Faith Church and Love Fellowship Church.

Ernest accepted his calling in the ministry in 1984 under the leadership of the Late Rev. J. C. Huey. His first sermon was June 19, 1984 at the Goodwill Baptist Church.

He was the Pastor of four congregations: Magnolia Church, Elizabeth Chapel, True Deliverance Church and Carter Temple.

He was a musician and assistant to Pastor Larry Johnson at the Love Fellowship Church.