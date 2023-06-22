Superb Woman: Vernesha Cathey

Vernesha Cathey hails from Chicago, IL and went to South Garland High School, She studied at Southwestern Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington, Hollins University before studying Human Rights and Social Justice at Southern Methodist University. Vernesha has enjoyed stints at The Dallas Morning News, Cognosante, Time Warner Cable and the State of Texas and a council assistant for the City of Dallas. Vernesha was named Team Excuse Busters Newest Director for Scentsy. Always wearing a smile and ready to share a hug or kind, insightful message, Vernesha is a leader and a team player. She’s dependable, organized, smart and efficient.
