Spotlight Story

Black Business: Brisket Boss

Published

Royce D. Simmons
Royce D. Simmons

The Brisket Boss was founded by Royce D. Simmons who believed “everyone is entitled to a good mouthful of delicious BBQ”. Royce’s passion for preparing delicious BBQ comes from his father the late Royce Simmons and Uncle Billy Johnson. Both men believed in “good food, good music, and good times”, which is the foundation for offering a positive customer experience. The Brisket Boss offers catering for a wide variety of events, large and small. Serving the Arlington and DFW Metro. Schedule your event with them today. 

https://brisketbossllc.com/ Email: royce@brisketbossllc.com or call 817-781-5436.

Advertisement